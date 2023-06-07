Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

