Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDGet Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

