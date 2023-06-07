Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
