Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock Position Lessened by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Wabash National accounts for about 1.3% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Price Performance

NYSE WNC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 557,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,959. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.