W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,193 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.5 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.