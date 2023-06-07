Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 72550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$24.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a current ratio of 45.76.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.