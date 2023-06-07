Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.16. 215,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 469,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $548.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Insider Activity

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.55) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 95.18%. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 589.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 147,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 96,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.