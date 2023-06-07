Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.16. 215,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 469,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $548.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.55) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 95.18%. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 589.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 147,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 96,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

