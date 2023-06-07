VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.26. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 205,570 shares trading hands.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $598.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,432,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 269,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 177,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 188.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 934,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.