Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.88

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 48494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 290.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 626.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 154,699 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 344,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

