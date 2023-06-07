Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.88

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 48494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 2.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.
Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 290.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 626.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 154,699 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 344,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.