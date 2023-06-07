Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Visa by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 283.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.08. 4,540,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,551. The company has a market cap of $417.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.98.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

