Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 3rd

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NCZ opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.69.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 148,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 755,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 92,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 425,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.