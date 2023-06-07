Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 1,950,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,136,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after buying an additional 1,142,966 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 900,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.