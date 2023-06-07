Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NENTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock traded down $15.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Viaplay Group AB has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

