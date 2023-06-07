Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.3-$953.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.44 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.63.
Verint Systems Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity at Verint Systems
In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.