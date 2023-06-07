Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.3-$953.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.44 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.