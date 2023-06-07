Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Hits $782,123.84

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $30.34 million and $782,123.84 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,827.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00335304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00547228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00425373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,714,869 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

