Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.75 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and $854,281.70 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00036068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,459,914,883 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

