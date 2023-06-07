Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $139.02. 324,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,971. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average is $140.12.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

