Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Lowered by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. 1,661,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,953. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

