Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 1,374,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

