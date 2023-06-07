Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after buying an additional 479,422 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.47. 1,433,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,233. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.