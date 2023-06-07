Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of ASB Consultores LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,094,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,682,000 after acquiring an additional 233,302 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.17. The stock had a trading volume of 530,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,141. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $273.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

