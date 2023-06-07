Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. 5,691,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,306,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

