Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VXF traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,868. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

