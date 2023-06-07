Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Decreased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,937,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

