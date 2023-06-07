Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.84. 82,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,701. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $105.31.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

