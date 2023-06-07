Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after buying an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NYSE:VLO traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.56. 3,085,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,433. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

