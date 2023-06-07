Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Up 3.2%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 135,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 362,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Vaccinex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaccinex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaccinex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses on the development of Pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington’s disease.

Featured Articles

