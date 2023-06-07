Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Up 3.2%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 135,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 362,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses on the development of Pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington’s disease.
