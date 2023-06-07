Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONEOK by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $2,381,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. 2,611,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,548. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

