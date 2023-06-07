Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.85. 1,224,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

