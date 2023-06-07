Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,783,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653,436. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.68, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

