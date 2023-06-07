Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,557,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,352. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.42 per share, with a total value of $50,769.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,746 and have sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

