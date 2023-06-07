Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,065 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $116.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,596,626 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

See Also

