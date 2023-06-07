Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.98 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.63. 1,380,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

