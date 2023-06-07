Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PG&E were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,847,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 829.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after buying an additional 8,688,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,058,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,284,000 after buying an additional 6,623,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 18,967,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,290,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

