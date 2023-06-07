Utah Retirement Systems Buys 37,444 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Copart were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Trading Down 2.1 %

CPRT stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.22. 2,980,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

