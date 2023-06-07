US Capital Advisors Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitrans Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

