UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,339,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,075 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,831,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $483.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,514. The stock has a market cap of $450.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

