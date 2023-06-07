United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $16.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.65.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on URI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.