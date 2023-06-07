United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS.
Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
