United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

