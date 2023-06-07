Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Union Bankshares stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

