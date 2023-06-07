Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.78. 112,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 298,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 204.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after buying an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,695,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,232,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 76.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 462,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

