Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $520.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.09.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

