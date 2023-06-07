True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.52

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 248008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.76. The stock has a market cap of C$237.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.35, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

