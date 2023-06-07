TRON (TRX) 1-Day Volume Tops $252.53 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and approximately $252.53 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002826 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002986 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001360 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,155,362,448 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

