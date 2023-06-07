Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) vs. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Financial Contrast

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tripadvisor and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 7 1 0 1.75 Blend Labs 0 4 1 0 2.20

Risk & Volatility

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus target price of $23.47, suggesting a potential upside of 41.79%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $2.24, suggesting a potential upside of 117.64%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -1.25% 5.30% 1.67% Blend Labs -379.35% -172.11% -58.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor and Blend Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.56 $20.00 million ($0.16) -103.44 Blend Labs $235.20 million 1.02 -$720.17 million ($3.26) -0.32

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Blend Labs on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

