Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 24,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 403,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trinseo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Trinseo by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

