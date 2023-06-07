TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.61

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.61 and last traded at $96.34, with a volume of 14148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

