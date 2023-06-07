TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.61

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.61 and last traded at $96.34, with a volume of 14148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
TriNet Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group
In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
