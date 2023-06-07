TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $805.76. 217,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,896. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $831.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $770.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

