Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Topps Tiles Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 54.34 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.57. The company has a market capitalization of £106.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,766.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. Topps Tiles has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, outdoor, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles; adhesives, tile backer boards, primers, grouts, silicones, trims, doorbars, under floor heating products, insulating boards, thermostats, wet room trays, wall panels, construction boards, grates, and drainage products; cleaning and maintenance, matting, leveling, and waterproofing and tanking products; and tools and accessories.

