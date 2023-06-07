Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading Up 6%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 80,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 313,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $671.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 89,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 276,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 55.5% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.