Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 21,832 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,729,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $359,212.50.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 114,289 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $811,451.90.

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 296,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,593. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $189.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 41.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.