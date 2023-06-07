THORChain (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.61 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $373.50 million and approximately $26.61 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,074,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,875,891 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

